Kenya: Tullow Oil Writes Off U.S.$800 Million Kenya, Uganda Investment

16 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Business Daily

Tullow Oil has written off $800 million of its exploration costs in Kenya and Uganda after lowering its forecast for long-term crude oil prices.

Oil firms recover their exploration costs over years once production and sale of the commodity start, with lower oil prices indicating a slower-than-expected rate of recouping the investment.

"Exploration costs written off are predominately driven by a write-down of the value of the Kenya and Uganda assets due to a reduction in the group's long-term accounting oil price assumption from $75 per barrel to $65 per barrel," Tullow said in a trading update.

Crude oil prices have traded below the $75 per barrel since October 2018, with Tullow taking the current prices of the commodity as the basis of its budgeting. The multinational has spent more than $1 billion in exploration and oilfield development in Kenya alone and it was not immediately clear how much of this it has written off.

Lower earnings forecast in the regional business is among a series of setbacks that have seen Tullow overhaul its top leadership and announce that it is willing to be acquired at an acceptable price.

Despite the reduced expectations, the Kenyan operation will remain profitable at the current crude oil prices.

The Kenyan government has said the country's oil production breaks even from $34 per barrel, indicating a potential windfall from the current international crude oil price of $64.

Tullow says it has suspended Kenya's early oil export scheme due to severe damage to roads caused by heavy rains in the fourth quarter of last year.

"Trucking remains on hold until all roads are repaired to a safe standard. Work continues with joint venture partners and the Government of Kenya to progress the development project," the firm said

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Investment
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Uganda
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.