Tanzania: This Is How You Can Verify Your SIM-Card Registration

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has provided simple and simplified means for customers to verify if their Sim Cards' are biometrically registered.

Customers can now verify their registration by dialing *106# TCRA said in a statement.

In the statement revealed by the TCRA director general James Kilaba said the verification should be done before the deadline of the registration on January 20, 2020.

"If you have registered your sim card biometrically you should verify by dialing *106#," the statement reads in part.

The authority also noted that the process of biometric registration will be continuous.

"Customers with sim-cards that will be blocked on that day (January 20) will have an opportunity to continue the process of registration," it says.

New subscribers will also be required to register with the system using their National identification cards through fingerprints.