Tanzania: Heavy Rain Bring Dar City to Its Knees

Dar es Salaam — Transport services in some parts of the city were temporarily disrupted on January 16, 2020 due to heavy rains which pounded the city form midnight.

Dar es Salaam bus rapid transit was forced to suspend its services to the city center due to heavy floods at Jangwani valley.

Udart which provide the service issued a statement to commuters to use alternative road to access the city. Police also issued an alert as they closed Morogoro road at Jangwani valley.

Some of Magomeni and Manzese residents called for the authorities interventions because the road has be to often close during the rainy season due to floods.

"Previously there were no floods at the bridge but now days whenever it rains there are floods something need to be done," said Mr Said Motisha, a Magomeni resident.