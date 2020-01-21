Tanzania: Makamba Anxiously Waiting to Be Summoned for Interrogation

16 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Noor Shija

Dodoma — Thirty four days (34) gone since CCM announced that it would interrogate former three party stalwarts , the trio are yet to be summoned by the party's ethics committee.

Yusuf Makamba, the party's former secretary general says he is yet to be summoned and that he is anxiously waiting for the day he is summoned by the committee.

"One of the things I look forward to, is that, even if it will be in Mwanza, I will go without hesitation," said Makamba, who has held several leadership positions within the government and CCM.

He was speaking to The Citizen on 16 January, 2020 where he revealed that even though he has not received a call to attend the party's security and ethics committee, when called he will not hesitate.

On December 13, 2019, the ruling party's executive council under its chairman President John Magufuli met in Mwanza and pardoned some of the members, but it ordered the committee to interrogate the three cadres.

Those to be questioned by the committee include, Yusuf Makamba and Abdulrahman Kinana who served as CCM's secretary generals at various times along with former executive committee member Benard Membe.

Since the release of the resolution, silence has prevailed and there are no reports from the party addressing the issue.

The party's vice-chairman Philip Mangula phone went unanswered and when he was sent a text message, he did not respond.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.