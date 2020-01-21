South Africa: Transnet One Step Closer to Appointing CEO

21 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Transnet board of directors has forwarded its recommended candidate to fill the State-owned entity's vacant group chief executive officer (GCEO) position to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for consideration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the Minister is still taking the matter through government's processes and will make an announcement when a final decision is made.

"Transnet requires a strong GCEO who will provide leadership and revive an SOC that has been plagued by State capture and corruption," ministry spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said in the statement.

The ministry commended the board's conduct during the recruitment process.

"The conduct of the Transnet board in the recruitment process for a new GCEO has been impeccable with respect to applying sound corporate governance standards and Transnet directors must be commended for that," said the ministry.

The ministry rebuffed allegations contained in several media enquiries to the ministry since the end of 2019, saying these were an attempt to disrupt and discredit the appointment process without credible facts.

"A Transnet GCEO must command the required skills and the commitment to work with the Board to root out corruption and malfeasance at Transnet.

"The Transnet board is responsible for strengthening the company, restoring its integrity and reputation and refocusing Transnet on its core mandate," said the Ministry.

