Namibia: Doctor Shortage Hits Rundu

17 January 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Rundu intermediate hospital, which caters for referrals from the Kavango East, Kavango West and the Zambezi regions, has a critical shortage of doctors. The health facility also serves a huge number of Angolan patients living along the Okavango River.

The few doctors at the hospital have to attend to more than five sections of the hospital during both day and night. According to an insider, the facility is still operating on a district hospital structure, which makes provision for 27 doctor positions. However, only 23 positions are filled, while three specialist vacancies are not yet occupied.

According to a medical doctor, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least 71 doctors for an intermediate hospital of this magnitude. At the moment the hospital has no gynaecologist, while it also does not have a specialist for general medicine and surgery. There is also a need for a senior forensic medical officer. The hospital currently only has one specialist who is a paediatrician.

"We want the ministry to improve here," an irate patient who requested anonymity told New Era. "Imagine being sick and you sit in these queues the whole day and at the end of the day you are told to come back tomorrow. Maybe if you are lucky, you will be able to see a doctor in the afternoon on the second day. Sometimes people give up and go back home."

Approached for comment, the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Joseph Mukerenge acknowledged the shortage of doctors as well as other operational challenges at the state facility. "Yes, my office is filled with complaints.

The truth is our hospital needs more doctors, especially at entry level, the medical officers who are the foot soldiers and first to respond to patients before referring them to specialists," said Mukerenge before referring this reporter to the health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe for a detailed response. Nangombe had at the time of going to press not yet responded to questions emailed to him.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.