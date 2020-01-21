Zambia: Rain Displaces 700

More than 700 families in various parts of Zambia have so far been displaced from their homes by flash floods triggered by heavy downpours in many districts since the onset of the rainy season.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said that Eastern Province had seen the highest number of affected families of about 350 people while Samfya district in Luapula Province had recorded more than 100.

Chilubi district in Northern Province has 80 displaced families, Vubwi district in Eastern province 71, Lumezi district in the same province, 71, while in Mitete district in Western Province 70 families have been left homeless.

