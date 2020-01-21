Zimbabwe: Govt Takes Climate Change Awareness Campaign to Mash Central

21 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nesia Mhaka in Guruve

Government has started the second phase of Climate Change Mainstreaming District Awareness Campaign in Mashonaland Province.

Officials from Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and other Government departments today launched the programme in Guruve. They will also go to Mbire, Muzarabani and Mt Darwin among other districts in Mashonaland Central.

The district awareness campaigns will be backed by training of vulnerable groups on climate change adaptation and the targeted will include women, people living with disabilities, youths and people living with HIV and Aids

The initiative came following the magnitude of climate change impacts and the need for Zimbabwe to ensure effective resilience of communities and socio-economic sectors.

This initiative was followed by a US$3 million-dollar grant from the Green Climate Fund, which the country received to strengthen climate change adaptation activities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.