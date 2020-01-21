Zambia: Floods - Lungu Appeals to International Partners

President Edgar Lungu has urged Japan and other cooperating partners to help Zambia with best practices to deal with floods which have damaged infrastructure and washed away crops in selected parts of the country.

Mr Lungu said while the rain is a relief to crop production and hydro-power generation, too much of it destroys infrastructure, leading to community displacements in some parts of the country.

He said this yesterday at State House when Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Myutu Mizuuchi paid a courtesy call on him.

