Kenya: Gor Mahia Defender Handed Two-Year Deal

Gor Mahia have renewed defender Philemon Otieno's contract for two years, coming a day after the Kenya international resumed training with the rest of the team.

A senior member of the club's technical bench who requested to remain anonymous confirmed the development, saying "the 27-year-old player still has a lot to offer the team."

Otieno, whose four-year contract with Gor was to elapse at the end of January has been out of action since August 2019, following a knee injury he picked, while doing duty for the national team.

He underwent a reconstructive surgery in September the same year.

Speaking on Monday after holding his first ever training with the team at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, Otieno said his heart is still at the club and that he hopes to stay.

Head coach Steven Polack also said he wants the former Ushuru man to stay at the club to boost the team's right back department.

On Tuesday, Otieno expressed joy on his contract renewal, saying it had motivated him to work hard in training to resume to resume playing in February.

"It is a double joy for me because the club renewed my contract on my return, this is my second day in training and my body is responding well. I want to have more of these (training), so that I began playing soon, "said Otieno.

Coach Polack said he expect the defender to be fully fit in about a month's time.

"We must be careful so that he does not pick another injury, he could be three or four weeks away from playing, "said the Briton tactician.

On returning to the national team, Otieno said he cannot turn down the offer if it comes.

"As long as I am not nursing an injury, I will always be ready to play for my county. If the coach calls me back to the team, I take the opportunity," he said.