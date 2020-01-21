Malawi: Kafwafwa Appointed Malawi Team Manager By FAM

21 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed former international defender Clement Kafwafwa as team Manager for Senior Men's National Team, the Flames.

Kafwafwa replaces James Sangala who was doubling as team manager and Football Aasociation of Malawi (FAM) youth football development officer.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the move is part of the association's strategic restructuring process.

He said the development will give Sangala ample time to concentrate more on enhancing FAM's Youth Development prorammes.

"The first FAM Executive Committee meeting noted that when Sangala was doubling as Youth Development Officer and Flames team manager, there was a gap in the coordination of Youth Development programmes due to the busy Flames schedules" said Gunda in a statement.

"FAM is running (and is set to introduce more) Youth development programs and Sangala's full time presence will be vital in efficiently executing these prgrammes", he added.

This is not the first time for Kafwafwa to serve the position.

He was again appointed Team Manager between between July 2015 and July 2016.

By then, the Flames was headed by former Flames legend Ernest Mtawali.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.