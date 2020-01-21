Zimbabwe: Teachers Reject Cushion Bribe

document

Teachers rejects a RTGS$780 salary cushion bribe from the government. Teachers stated that the government's position of offering them a cushioning allowance is pure bribery to force them into classrooms when their legitimate needs are not met.

The government's traditional tactic of pretending to be concerned by the welfare of teachers and the education sector during the beginning of every school term and disappear for the rest of the term is a clear sign of selfishness by responsible Ministries.

As Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, we are not going to be reporting for duty until our needs are met. We are concerned by the increase in cases of victimization, of the heavily incapacitated classroom practitioners by school administrators.

We congratulate teachers for remaining resolute in the face of repression and we urge the government to quickly intervene and resolve the salary crisis.

No US$ indexed interbank rate salary, No teaching!

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)