Nigeria: Runners Scramble for 2020 Lagos City Marathon Forms

21 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Enthusiastic runners in their hundreds thronged the Marathon Village, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere yesterday as the distribution of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon forms purchased by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for intending participants entered the final phase.

According to a statement signed by Head Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon,Olukayode Thimas, Sanwo-Olu purchased 20,000 forms to be distributed to Lagosians and Nigerians interested in the February 8 race.

Thomas noted that the kind gesture by the Lagos State Governor is very commendable as it will serve as an additional impetus to make more Lagos residents stay healthy and fit by taking part in either the marathon or 10km races all billed to take place next month.

Thomas said: "The Governor has again demonstrated that he has genuine intentions to make the Access Bank Lagos Marathon better than he met it, in just a few months in office, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon moved from Bronze level to Silver, now he made available resources to purchase 20,000 forms for runners, this is really commendable and I hope everyone out there will make use of the opportunity, the governor has provided"

Apart, from the 20,000 forms purchased by the Lagos State Governor, other sponsors have also purchased large chunks of forms that are being distributed on merit to deserving runners across the country.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Yussuf Alli has reiterated on the mission to get a Gold Label for the Lagos race after the 2020 edition.

Alli hinted that with the massive innovations being planned for this fifth edition, the World Athletics will be favourably disposed to upgrading the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon again.

"We are on track for this year's race and I am very positive the global body will be impressed with what we have put in place in terms of equipment, security and of course the quality of athlete that would be on parade" Allis stated.

Among other things, Alli said there will be more transponder mats, improved water distribution along the route and improved security for volunteers at the water points at this year's race.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.