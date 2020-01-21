Ghana: 800 More GOIL Customers Rewarded

21 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second National Ultimate Rewards of the on-going GOIL 'Efie ne Fie' promotion has been held at the Kentinkrono GOIL service station in Kumasi, where 800 more customers received their rewards ranging from GH¢300 to GH¢1,000 of free fuel.

The top three customers who accrued the highest points in the Middle Belt zone, in addition to the GH¢1,000 free fuel, also received a 32-inch colour television each donated by the Kentinkrono GOIL service station.

The beneficiaries were Elias K. Dzata from Asonaba GOIL station, Emena, Kumasi; Simon Amponsem from Kodua GOIL service station and Owusu Amoah from Ejisu GOIL service station.

Overall, 50 drivers were rewarded with 1,000 cedis of free fuel for the month, while 250 customers received 500 cedis with 500 getting 300 cedis worth of fuel.

The rewards were in addition to the thousands of instant rewards given to customers who buy fuel worth 100 cedis or more (and 30 cedis for motorbikes) from any GOIL station.

920 customers were rewarded at the 1st Ultimate Reward, held at the Burma Camp GOIL service station in Accra last Month.

Speaking at the ceremony, the MD/Group CEO of GOIL, Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh said the recipients were made up of taxi drivers, trotro drivers, truck drivers, private cars, SUV car owners, and bicycle as well as tricycle owners.

He said GOIL would continue to put the customer at the core of all its business.

The Board Chairman of GOIL, Mr Kwamena Bartels, noted that the diverse backgrounds of recipients shows that GOIL is for everybody.

He assured that the company had taken a number of steps to diversify and strengthen its operations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

