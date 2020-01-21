Ghana: NASCO, WPL Unveil Package for Women's League

21 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Electroland Ghana Limited, dealers in NASCO electronic appliances has outdoored a package for the 2019/20 Ghana Women's Premier League (WPL).

The package which was unveiled on Friday ahead of the start of the WPL will see the NASCO Woman of the Match in both southern and northern zones awarded with a NASCO mobile phone and a NASCO hairdryer.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the company Mrs Adiza Ibrahim Sadiq also said the Player of the Month winners from both zones will be rewarded with a 32-inch NASCO TV set, a hairdryer and a trophy.

The Coach of the Month winners will get a 40-inch television set, hairdryer or shaving machine, and a trophy.

Mrs Sadiq said her outfit will also reward the overall best player, top scorer and coach of the season with a NASCO shopping voucher.

Chairperson of the WPL Committee, Mrs Hilary Boaten thanked the company for supporting the women's game, stating that the award scheme will increase the stakes for both players and coaches to excel.

To ensure fairness in determining the winner of the awards, the WPL will go according to the GFA's cumulative way of selection for their male counterparts.

