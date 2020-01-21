Ghana: Businessman Wins Defamation Case in Mali

After several months of bad press on businessman, Mr Hassan Zein, in the Malian media landscape, he has triumphed in a defamation case.

Late last year, some media houses in Mali spread negative news without basis about the Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist.

Checks have revealed that it was a calculated attempt from some quarters to drag the hard-earned reputation of the Ghanaian who until recently had hundreds of Ghanaian youth on his payroll as employees.

The consistent publications in both print and electronic media in Mali had a telling effect on the many businesses owned by Mr Zein, and more importantly his health.

That stirred the legal team of Mr Zein to file a lawsuit against the media houses involved.

Consequently, the court has slapped a (100,000) CFA Francs fine against defendant Seyni T. Kassambara, and found him guilty, and in repression condemned him to three months imprisonment

A Bamako Appeal Court (District IV court) stated that "ruling publicly, contradictorily in matters of press crime in the first instance, after having deliberated in accordance with the law, receives the exceptions raised: Rejects the exceptions raised by the Cheick O council."

The court "ordered at the expense of the accused two successive publications in visible and legible character, of the operative part of this judgment in the newspaper TOGUNA BIHEBDOMIDAIRE. Info under penalty of five hundred mile (500. 000) fransc CFA per juar of delay as from the notification of this decision."

The legal team of Mr Zein is calling on the appropriate quarters to bring persons behind the defamation of its client's character to book.

Meanwhile, the businessman has expressed worry over the paltry sum the court has slapped on the perpetrators, taking into consideration the immense damage it has caused him (Mr Zein) and his businesses.