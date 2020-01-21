Ghana: Ayensuano Assembly Undertakes Projects

Ayensuano District Assembly in the Eastern Region is undertaking a number projects to address the needs of the people.

The projects include the construction of the Ambulance Service Centre at Asubio, to provide emergency services in fulfillment of the promise of one ambulance for every constituency policy.

The Ayensuano District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Govina Florence, last Monday, cut the sod for work to begin on the Ambulance Service Centre at Asubio.

She noted that the emergence centre would provide a range of critical health services to the rural communities to avoid preventative deaths.

The DCE underscored the importance of emergency health care in healthcare delivery for sustainable development of the country.

Ms Govina said the government was committed to addressing the developmental needs of the people.

Emergency pix/samba/20-1-2020

Ms Govina being assisted to cut sod for work to begin on the ambulance service center.