Ghana: Japan Motors Introduces New Foton Trucks

21 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three new Foton trucks namely: Foton Auman Energy Super Truck (EST), M-Series Aumark Light Duty Truck and the TM (Mini Cargo Truck) have been introduced by Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd., sole distributors of Foton range of vehicles.

The EST is positioned as the professional logistic solution provider for long haul transportation for industries such as oil and gas, cocoa, construction and others.

It offers a service interval of every 30,000Km, and a warranty of two years or 200,000 whichever comes first while the M Series comes in 6 and 8 tons pay load, designed to provide solutions to intercity and inner-city logistics. Target market for this truck includes SMEs, beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

The TM model on the other hand comes with a pay load of up to 2 tons for inner city delivery. This is suitable for industries into FMCGs.

Mr Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, JMTC who introduced the three models to guests at the launch held at JMTC showroom on the Graphic road reiterated that the introduction of the new Foton trucks was in line with the company's commitment to providing solutions for all range of road transportation from regional long haul, intercity and inner city for both passenger and cargo transport offering the best and most affordable solutions.

He observed that Foton had over the years made strategic joint ventures with international bodies such as Daimler, Cummins, ZF gearbox and other multinationals to ensure continuous improvement on its products, as such was optimistic the new models being introduced will be relevant for today's fast growing businesses.

Mr. Kabbara seized the opportunity to announce that Foton International had given the nod to Japan Motors to set up an assembly plant in Ghana by 2020 to boost sales and promote Ghana's automobile industry.

Presenting the new Foton trucks, Mr Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton-Brand Sales Manager, JMTC urged the transport sector to target the new Foton models being unveiled, observing that, Foton Auman have gone through series of improvement and innovations based on the company's focus on technological advancement.

He pointed out that the New Foton Energy Super Truck was designed based on 5 thematic concepts which are: Super power, super safety, super comfortable, easy maintenance and most economical.

