Ghana: Teacher, Student Injured in Row At Entertainment Programme

Cape Coast — A teacher of the University Practice Senior High School (SHS) and a student of the Cape Coast Technical Institute, were injured as a result of confrontation during an entertainment programme last Saturday night.

Twelve students from the Institute, who also went to the school early yesterday morning, in what looked like an attempt to carry out reprisal attack, were arrested by the police.

Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, the UCC Police Commander, DSP Adamu Awal Mohamed, said preliminary investigations carried out showed that the attack was as a result of a disagreement, during an entertainment programme at the SHS, last Saturday.

He said a group of students of the Institute were allegedly denied access to entertainment spot.

DSP Mohamed said this resulted in disagreement and confrontation between students of the Institute and the SHS, and the teacher and the student were injured.

He said yesterday morning the police rushed to the school after receiving information that some students were planning to attack the students.

DSP Mohammed said the UCC security assisted the police to apprehend the 12 students.

He said, according to the suspect, they were only at the premises of the school to ask why their colleague was attack on Saturday.

DSP Mohammed said that no property was destroyed or assault on any student during yesterday's incident.

.