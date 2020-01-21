Ghana: Customs Task Force Impounds 150 Vehicles in Takoradi

Takoradi — PThe Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) task force in Takoradi impounded about 150 vehicles in 2019.

The Customs Commander for the Takoradi Collection, Assistant Commissioner Francis Tanlongo, who disclosed this here last Saturday, said the vehicles were impounded because the owners did not pay custom duties on the vehicles.

Speaking at an annual end of year get-together here, the Commander said the Takoradi collection unit also realised GH¢579.00 million, representing 82 per cent of the total revenue target for 2019.

In addition, he said GH¢1,196,985,479.20 in custom duties and petroleum taxes were collected in 2019.

He said total import declarations from January to October 2018 stood at 8,270, whilst declarations for January to October 2019 stood at 7,063.

The Assistant Commisisoner said the total amount exempted for the 2019 year stood at GH¢391,099,261.27.

He identified high freight charges and other related costs as some challenges that confronted importers at the Takoradi Port.

Assistant Commissioner Tanlongo said the collection unit raked in more revenue, in spite of the challenges that confronted it.

He noted that the work of Customs "goes beyond revenue collection to security and trade facilitation; it also demands strict compliance and check abuse of concessions and exemptions."

He said the task force would be retooled to intensify anti-smuggling operations for both goods and vehicles, adding "we shall impose maximum penalties on non-compliant importers as contained in Custom Act (2015) Act 891".

Mr Tanlongo appealed to his officers to put their shoulders to the wheel, eschew all negative tendencies such as laziness, lateness and absenteeism and avoid all acts that hinder higher productivity and support the cause of achieving the goals of GRA.