Nigeria: We've Brought Development to Nigeria, Buhari Tells British PM

21 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday briefed British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, on efforts he and his team have made to develop Nigeria since 2015 when he assumed office.

The president, at a meeting with Johnson in London on the sidelines of the one-day United Kingdom-Africa Summit, told the premier how strides in agriculture has made Nigeria almost self-sufficient in rice and other grains, saving the country billions in foreign exchange.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari also spoke on the war against insurgency, informing Johnson that things were a lot better, more so with the minds of Nigerians assuaged of wrong perception of the true philosophy of Boko Haram.

Buhari identified the main challenge from the insurgency as resettling displaced people, which he said was being addressed head on, adding that "we have a long history with the British military and we are collaborating."

Buhari also spoke on the anti-corruption war of his government, which the administration is winning despite some challenges.

He sought the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom, especially in the area of the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria who find refuge in the United Kingdom.

The president also spoke on climate change, describing it as a challenge to Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, notably "with the shrinkage of the Lake Chad to a minuscule of its original size."

In addition, he told the British prime minister that Nigeria was focused and making progress on education, particularly that of the girl-child.

In his response, Johnson urged Buhari to ensure that he keeps "the national autonomy" of Nigeria intact, predicting that Nigeria will not only be a continental force but also an international power.

He promised to support the anti-graft war through the National Crime Agency and thanked Buhari for being a regional leader whom he said strongly encouraged the West.

He also congratulated him on job creation in agricultural sector, while advising him to do more.

"The British PM pledged to cooperate with Nigeria and other African countries in the inter-basin water transfer, which could solve the Lake Chad problem and enhance security in the sub-region," the statement said.

Besides, Johnson praised the Commonwealth Free Trade Area initiative, pledging a careful consideration of the plan and commended Buhari "for what he calls the 'social and economic benefits' that have accrued to the country since he emerged."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.