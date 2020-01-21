Nigeria: Probe PDP's Nationwide Protests, Uzodinma Tells Govt

Owerri — Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has urged the federal government to probe the nationwide protests by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in various states of the federation against the judgement of the Supreme Court, which sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as governor and installed him as governor of the state.

Uzodinma also stated that his party did not challenge irregularities of the 2019 governorship election in the state at the tribunal to the Supreme Court, but only concentrated on the 388 polling booths, which the Supreme Court relied on to give him victory.

The governor, who said this yesterday during a counter-protest by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House in Owerri, urged the federal government and security agencies to investigate the nationwide rally staged by PDP to protest the Supreme Court verdict.

He accused sponsors of the nationwide protest of attempting to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Why are they organising a nationwide protest on an event that happened in Imo. If they didn't have ulterior motive to bring down the government, they could have held the rally in Imo State, where the Supreme Court passed a judgment?"

"We are one united and indivisible country. We did not go to court to challenge the election on the grounds of violence or over-voting, but we asked the court to add our votes which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not include. It was on the basis of our argument that the Supreme Court declared me as the winner of the election," he stated.

The governor urged the people of the state to go about their normal businesses because he's in charge, saying "it is by the grace of God that I'm your governor."

He noted that INEC declared Ihedioha wrongly as the governor, which the Supreme Court had corrected.

Imo State APC Deputy Chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, also speaking to the supporters, said the party members were on a solidarity rally to show that the people of the state were happy with Uzodinma as their new governor.

The protesters marched from the Hero's Square to the Government House where they converged.