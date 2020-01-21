Africa: UK Budgets £127 Million to Support Nigeria, Other African Countries

Photo: Michael Hughes/UK Department for International Development/Flickr
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the opening of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, in London, January 20, 2020.
21 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The UK has recently announced its commitment to support Nigeria and other African countries with about £127 million.

This, according to the current Central Bank of Nigeria's exchange rate, is about N50 billion.

The development was disclosed Monday in the UK government statement for the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

According to the statement, the summit laid the foundations for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values, and mutual interest.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who departed Abuja for London on Friday, was also at the summit.

The UK said the economic transformation would be particularly in growth sectors that can create quality jobs.

"Summit pre-events in agriculture and manufacturing, attended by senior UK and African business leaders, demonstrated the huge breadth of opportunities in these sectors and the growing need for investment.

"UK aid already supports £750 million in agriculture businesses investment programmes.

"The Summit also showcased huge opportunities: in the 'fourth industrial revolution' underway in Africa as new technologies like AI, 3D-printing and drones are deployed; in Africa's rapidly growing cities; and through unleashing the potential of women and girls to drive economic transformation," it said.

Women's economic empowerment

The UK said it significantly wants to uplift work on women's economic empowerment by expanding the work and opportunities for women programs across Africa.

For this, it budgeted £6.1 million.

It also declared a £3.5 million fund for the expansion of the SheTrades program in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

Launched in Nigeria by the International Trade Centre in June 2018, the SheTrades in the Commonwealth Nigeria project aims to drive increased trade, productivity, and competitiveness for women entrepreneurs and women-owned companies to ensure that they play an active role in international trade.

It committed £2 million for funding the extension of women's economic empowerment work in Mozambique.

Others

The UK also promised to fund Nigeria and South Africa with £25 million to deliver new partnerships with Investment Promotion Agencies in these countries.

Also, £45 million was set aside to deliver a new Digital Access Program in Nigeria, Kenya, and South-Africa.

This is to increase connectivity and digital skills of marginalised communities, build cybersecurity capacity and establish Tech Hubs to grow the local digital economy, and empower start-ups with the skills needed to expand globally.

Up to £30 million was set aside to establish a new UK Centre for Cities and Infrastructure to enable African governments and city authorities to access expertise to improve how cities are planned, built and run.

An additional £15 million was declared to fund the provision of rapid response to tackle the barriers to better infrastructure and cities, through an extension to the cities and infrastructure for growth program.

It said it will ensure even closer collaboration with Egypt through a new UK-Egypt Joint Statement on economic cooperation.

In all, the UK said it would expand the Manufacturing Africa programme, which aims to generate hundreds of millions of pounds of new foreign direct investment in manufacturing, into West Africa.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Africa Turns Attention to Life After Brexit at UK-Africa Summit
Post-Brexit Trade Deal Between UK, Southern Africa Fails
Is Africa the Big Brexit Winner?
What Would Britain's Exit From Europe Mean for Uganda?
Central Bank of Kenya Reassures Market Amid Brexit Fears
#Brexit - What's In It For Africa?
Kenya Asked to Prepare for Brexit Fallout
Kenya Hopes to Continue Trading With UK Post-Brexit
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
Africa
Europe and Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.