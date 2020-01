South Africa: Voice Your Opinion On the 2020 Budget

UNICEF says drones, data and artificial intelligence are leapfrog technologies that allow more informed and agile development response and potentially accelerate economic growth in the region.

The Minister will deliver the budget on 26 February 2020 in the National Assembly.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance amongst competing national spending priorities. It is in this context that Minister Mboweni invites South Africans to share their views about economic conditions and other issues they would like government to highlight in the Budget on 26 February 2020," National Treasury said on Monday.

In particular, Treasury said, the Minister would like public views on what government can do to achieve faster and more equitable economic growth, among other issues.

"The Minister looks forward to your contribution," Treasury said.

Contributions can be sent to:

Twitter: @TreasuryRSA with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2020;

National Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.za on the home page under the heading 'Tips'.