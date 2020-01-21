South Africa: Voice Your Opinion On the 2020 Budget

21 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister will deliver the budget on 26 February 2020 in the National Assembly.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance amongst competing national spending priorities. It is in this context that Minister Mboweni invites South Africans to share their views about economic conditions and other issues they would like government to highlight in the Budget on 26 February 2020," National Treasury said on Monday.

In particular, Treasury said, the Minister would like public views on what government can do to achieve faster and more equitable economic growth, among other issues.

"The Minister looks forward to your contribution," Treasury said.

Contributions can be sent to:

Twitter: @TreasuryRSA with the hashtag #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2020;

National Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.za on the home page under the heading 'Tips'.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.