South Africa: SAA Assists Passengers With Alternative Flights

South African Airways (SAA) is in the process of consolidating selected domestic flights between the airline's main hub, OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng, and Cape Town.

The national carrier is also consolidating domestic flights between Johannesburg and Durban's King Shaka airports.

"SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to re-accommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruptions and thereby ensure passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The following domestic flights operated by SAA have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) - Cape Town (CPT)

SA303 Depart 0530 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January

SA307 Depart 0700 Arrive 0905 Dates: 21 January

Cape Town (CPT) - Johannesburg (JNB)

SA316 Depart 0820 Arrive 1015 Dates: 20, 21 & 24 January

SA322 Depart 0950 Arrive 1145 Dates: 21 January

Johannesburg (JNB) - Durban (DUR)

SA527 Depart 0630 Arrive 0735 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA543 Depart 0955 Arrive 1100 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA571 Depart 1655 Arrive 1800 Dates: 20 & 21 January

Durban (DUR) - Johannesburg (JNB)

SA534 Depart 0805 Arrive 0910 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA550 Depart 1130 Arrive 1235 Dates: 20, 21, 22 & 23 January

SA578 Depart 1840 Arrive 1945 Dates: 20 & 21 January

On the international network, SAA is cancelling selected services between Johannesburg and Munich. SAA will re-accommodate passengers on its services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, as well as London Heathrow.

"Some passengers travelling to Munich and others travelling via Munich to other destinations will be re-accommodated for some of their journey on partner airlines in the Star Alliance to minimise delays," Tlali said.

The following flights have been cancelled:

Johannesburg (JNB) - Munich (MUC)

SA264 Depart 21:15 Arrive 07:00 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January

Munich (MUC) - Johannesburg (JNB)

SA265 Depart 20:30 Arrive 08:20 Dates: 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24 January

SAA said these decisions are in line with its usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimise the airline's position ahead of any further capital investment," Tlali said.

SAA said consolidation on the Cape Town route is also necessary, as the airline has been operating training flights for pilots on the new state-of-the-art Airbus 350-900 aircraft on this route - before transferring the new planes to international routes.

"The introduction of these larger aircraft has resulted in temporary surplus capacity on the route. SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.

"Any operational changes will be communicated to our travel trade partners and customers at the earliest opportunity and passengers will be re-accommodated on other airlines wherever possible," said Tlali.