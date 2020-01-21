Mozambique: Peace and Stability Fundamental, Declares Nyusi

21 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi reiterated on London on Monday that peace and stability are fundamental requirements for attracting more investment to Mozambique.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, Nyusi was speaking at a panel on "Opportunities for Growth in Africa", as part of the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit hosted by the British government.

Nyusi spoke of the strategies adopted by the Mozambican government to attract further investment, including reducing red tape, corruption and financial risk. But he admitted that first and foremost "stability is fundamental. The country must be stable from the security point of view, because investments can only take place when the country is secure, where people feel at ease".

The President also stressed the importance of improving the business environment. "We have a platform here where we are open with the private sector", he said. "We have regular meetings where we speak and discuss problems, not only with Mozambicans, but also with foreign businesses".

He explained that the government is working to simplify economic procedures, and to cut bureaucracy down to the minimum necessary.

Nyusi added that the government is fighting against corruption, and makes tax incentives available for investors.

At the opening of the summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK intends to be the largest investor in Africa among the G7 group of most industrialised nations by 2022.

"We are the partner of today, of tomorrow and of the coming decades", he boasted. "We have technologies of all types. We have by far the largest technology sector in the world, two or three times larger than our rivals".

This optimistic approach ignores the impending withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, which most economists believe will inflict serious damage on the British economy.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Conflict
Southern Africa
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.