Zimbabwe: Feuding VP Chiwenga, Marry Out-of-Court Bid Crumbles

A bid for an out-of-court settlement between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife, Marry has collapsed after the parties could not reach an agreement on how to settle their messy fallout that has dominated newspaper headlines since December last year.

On Tuesday, the two warring parties were back at the High Court where Marry filed an urgent chamber application recently to be granted access to the couple's three minor children, Borrowdale Brooke home, luxury vehicles and personal items.

However, Chiwenga told the court Marry's application should be dismissed as he ruled out any possibility of him living with her again.

He said he did not take it lightly, alleged attempts to kill him by the ex-model while in hospital in South Africa last year.

The urgent chamber application was heard before Justice Dube Banda who reserved ruling.

Wilson Manase, Chiwenga's lawyer said Marry's attempts to bring the matter to the High Court was in breach of her bail conditions, which state she should not interfere with State witnesses.

Marry was arrested last December on charges of attempting to kill her husband, money laundering, externalisation and fraud.

"She (Marry) wanted an order of spoliation which covered issues of the children and house which she thought she could reside in, but the Vice President resides there. Her bail conditions calls for her not to interfere with witnesses," Manase said after the court hearing.

"Mind you, there is an attempted murder charge in which the applicant is said to have interfered with the life of the Vice President. So they cannot live together. These are the issues we discussed and there were also issues to do with property.

"That was the subject of the case and I think we addressed that very well. So we just wait to hear the judgement when it is ready. We cannot comment much until the judge has said something," he said.

Meanwhile, Marry's lawyer Taona Nyamakura declined to comment claiming the matter was "sub-judice".

Marry's lawyer had been calling for an out-of-court settlement "for the sake of the children". The couple has three kids.