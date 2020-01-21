South Africa: Kings, Cheetahs Pro14 Derby Times Confirmed

21 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The kick-off times for the PRO14 derbies between the Cheetahs and Southern Kings in rounds 8 and 9 have been confirmed.

The Cheetahs visit Port Elizabeth to face the Southern Kings this weekend (round 8) on Saturday, January 25 with the kick-off time being set for 15:00.

The follow-up round 9 fixture will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 17:00 in Bloemfontein.

Both games are live on SuperSport.

Additionally, PRO14 Rugby can confirm the venue change for the Zebre v Southern Kings clash on April 18 will be played at the Pacifico Carotti Stadium in Jesi, Ancona.

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

