South Africa: Man Gets Six Years Imprisonment for Assaulting Minors

press release

Earlier this month, Colesberg Regional Court sentenced John Mcanda (39) to six years imprisonment for assaulting four minors aged 13, 16 and 17 years respectively.

In July 2016, Mcanda accused the four minor of stealing his dagga and chips. He took them to his house, where he tied them up and assaulted them with a sjambok.

Mcanda was found guilty on a charge of Assault with intent to cause grievous body harm. The sentence was secured through meticulous investigation conducted by Constable Nelson William stationed at the De Aar Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. The police will not tolerate abuse of children.