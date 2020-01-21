South Africa: Vaccinate Animals Against Rift Valley Fever

21 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has reminded owners of cattle, sheep and goats to vaccinate their animals against Rift Valley Fever (RVF).

The department warned that the recent good rainfall in certain areas of the country will result in an increase in the numbers of mosquitoes that transmit this disease.

RVF is a serious viral disease that is spread through mosquitoes. It causes abortions and death in young cattle, sheep and goats. People coming into contact with the blood and other body fluids of infected animals can also develop RVF.

"Farmers are therefore advised to vaccinate all cattle, sheep and goats against Rift Valley Fever, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. Live vaccine (OBP Live) can only be used in non-pregnant animals as the live vaccine can cause abortions.

"Only the inactivated (OBP) vaccine must be used in pregnant animals. It is the responsibility of the animal owners to vaccinate their animals and prevent loss," the department said.

Any suspicion of RVF must be reported immediately to the nearest State veterinarian.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.