South Africa: Police Are Seeking the Assistance From the Public

press release

King Williams Town police seeks the public's assistance after the body of an unidentified female was found on a gravel road from town to Balasi Valley/ Ezinyoka Location on 19 January 2020. Preliminary investigation was conducted with no success on the identity of the deceased.

The female was wearing a floral skirt, a red sleeveless jersey with a pink vest and a bluish leather jacket.

Anyone who has opened a missing person's case or may know of a missing person can contact Sergeant Nomfuneko Memani of King William's Town SAPS on 078 907 6428 or 043 604 0100.