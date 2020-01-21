South Africa: Police Are Seeking the Assistance From the Public

21 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

King Williams Town police seeks the public's assistance after the body of an unidentified female was found on a gravel road from town to Balasi Valley/ Ezinyoka Location on 19 January 2020. Preliminary investigation was conducted with no success on the identity of the deceased.

The female was wearing a floral skirt, a red sleeveless jersey with a pink vest and a bluish leather jacket.

Anyone who has opened a missing person's case or may know of a missing person can contact Sergeant Nomfuneko Memani of King William's Town SAPS on 078 907 6428 or 043 604 0100.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.