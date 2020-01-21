South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested With Sheep Carcasses

21 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three male suspects aged 22-31 were arrested yesterday, 20 January 2020 in Makhanda, after they were found with an illegal firearm, three sheep carcasses, and sheep skins.

The arrest followed after a case of stock theft was reported by a local farmer, after he realised ten (10) sheep had been stolen and slaughtered.

Through close cooperation with Crime Intelligence, Operational Command Centre and Port Alfred Dog Unit the members managed to recover an illegal firearm. Later a house was visited at Extension 7, Makhanda where one male suspect was found with three (3) sheep carcasses.

When the suspect was questioned further about the firearm, he took the members to his residence at Ethembeni location where he pointed them a hunting rifle (300 calibre magnum) and informed the members that the firearm was given to him by his friend, who is also a well-known stock thief.

The three suspects were arrested and charged for stock theft and possession of unlicensed firearm. All the suspects are expected to appear at Makhanda Magistrate's Court on the 23 January 2020. Investigation continues.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the arrest and the efficiency of the members who were following up on the case. "We need to arrest all those responsible for stock theft including those who continue to support this illicit trade," added the Commissioner.

