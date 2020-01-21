Kenya: Umbro Present Kit Samples to Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia's kit sponsors, Umbro on Tuesday visited the team's training base at Camp Toyoyo to showcase the sample kits following their three-year deal.

Umbro SA Chairman Brian Katzen and David Ricketts, the company CEO, praised the three-year partnership, saying it will support Gor Mahia and inspire players to achieve success not only in the local league, but also on the continental scene.

"I am proud we have started this journey with Gor Mahia and we hope this will turn out to be a long term partnership. It is a pure technical partnership which will be beneficial to both parties and we are happy to be associated with this big club in Kenya," said Katzen.

The two officials displayed sets of merchandise to the playing unit and promised that a set of 10,000 kits will be brought to the country next week for purchase by K'Ogalo fans.

Gor Mahia officials led by first Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna and Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi praised Umbro for the good gesture and commitment, assuring the company of success in the Kenyan market.

"At last we are here to witness this great achievement. It has been a long journey which started in 2018. We have got a good package for replicas for fans, training equipment, traveling and match kits from Umbro and we appreciate that they are here to show their kindness even before we officially launch it in June," said Wasuna.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack was also elated by the sponsorship, saying it is a big relief for the playing unit, who have endured tough times since the exit of SportPesa in August last year.