Kenya: Umbro Present Kit Samples to Gor Mahia

21 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia's kit sponsors, Umbro on Tuesday visited the team's training base at Camp Toyoyo to showcase the sample kits following their three-year deal.

Umbro SA Chairman Brian Katzen and David Ricketts, the company CEO, praised the three-year partnership, saying it will support Gor Mahia and inspire players to achieve success not only in the local league, but also on the continental scene.

"I am proud we have started this journey with Gor Mahia and we hope this will turn out to be a long term partnership. It is a pure technical partnership which will be beneficial to both parties and we are happy to be associated with this big club in Kenya," said Katzen.

The two officials displayed sets of merchandise to the playing unit and promised that a set of 10,000 kits will be brought to the country next week for purchase by K'Ogalo fans.

Gor Mahia officials led by first Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna and Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi praised Umbro for the good gesture and commitment, assuring the company of success in the Kenyan market.

"At last we are here to witness this great achievement. It has been a long journey which started in 2018. We have got a good package for replicas for fans, training equipment, traveling and match kits from Umbro and we appreciate that they are here to show their kindness even before we officially launch it in June," said Wasuna.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack was also elated by the sponsorship, saying it is a big relief for the playing unit, who have endured tough times since the exit of SportPesa in August last year.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.