Uganda: Army Maintains Fishing Ban On Lake Kyoga Amid Protest

21 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

Fishermen on Lake Kyoga will have to wait a little longer to have the fishing ban lifted after the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) officials indicated that operations against illegal fishing are still ongoing.

This follows a request to government by local leaders from the 15 districts that share the Lake Kyoga waters, to lift the ban, saying it has severely crippled the livelihoods of the fishing communities.

"I do not see the possibility of the fishing activity on Lake Kyoga resuming soon because there are some areas where we have just launched the clean-up operations. Lake Kyoga is one single water body that cannot be divided.

"You need to wait until the entire lake is free of illegal fishing," Capt Ronald Akandwanaho, the commander of the unit in eastern region, said.

He made the remarks while addressing members of Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (Lakimo) during an annual meeting at Bukungu Fish Landing Site in Buyende District at the weekend.

Lakimo comprises representatives from the 15 districts sharing Lake Kyoga waters. The districts include Nakasongola, Pallisa, Amolatar, Kamuli, Apac, Dokolo, Buyende, Kaliro, Soroti, Kaberamaido, Serere, Katakwi, Ngora, Dokolo, and Kumi.

Even though Lakimo leadership chaired by the Nakasongola District chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, tried to convince Capt Akandwanaho to at least lift the ban in Nakasongola and Amoltar districts where the operations were successfully conducted, he stood his ground insisting that it could not happen now.

Ms Lilian Eyal, the Amoltar Resident District Commissioner, commended the work of FPU, but advised the soldiers to tackle the problem of ungazetted fish landing sites.

Background

Fishing activities on Lake Kyoga were suspended in April last year to allow soldiers under FPU register fishermen and enable them acquire standard boats and fishing gears. Although the suspension was to last for two months, it has persisted to date. Government had set December 31, 2019, as the date for reopening fishing activities on Lake Kyoga, but this never happened.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Conflict
Environment
Arms and Armies
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.