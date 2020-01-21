Uganda: Govt to Connect Sub-Counties to National Grid, Says Bahati

21 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Simon Peter Emwamu

The State Minister for Planning, Mr David Bahati, has said government is connecting some sub-counties across the country without electricity to the national power grid.

Speaking at the fundraising drive for the construction of 13 churches under Church of Uganda in Kaberamaido District on Sunday, Mr Bahati said government had secured $200m (Shs730b) funding to facilitate the implementation of the project.

He said government was committed to put in place cheap power for value addition and other development services.

"Government has also secured funds to roll out solar-powered irrigation in the country of which Kaberamaido is a beneficiary," Mr Bahati told the congregation at St Paul Alwa Parish Church of Uganda.

The minister also rallied Teso Sub-region to grow more citrus of approved quality to feed the Soroti fruit factory.

He said fruit growing and value addition has the potential to lift households out of poverty and create employment.

Mr Bahati appealed to the stakeholders in the fruit value chain of Teso, including the Soroti fruit factory, Operation Wealth Creation and Naads to resolve the production constraints hampering the full operation capacity of the factory.

"Utilise the vast land that you have to improve on your livelihoods by growing fruits of good quality. We put up the factory but the fruits being grown weren't of the right quality," Mr Bahati said.

He praised government for initiating the factory so as to minimise post-harvest losses.

The fundraising was organised by the Kaberamaido county MP, Ms Veronica Eragu Bichetero who encouraged his voters take advantage of government programmes for self empowerment.

Road project

Mr David Bahati said the Namasale -Dokolo road will be worked on soon because its funds have been secured too, and lauded Teso region for supporting government to ensure that it continues delivering services.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

