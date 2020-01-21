Uganda: Bobi Wine Takes Music to Jamaica

21 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has taken his music trade to Jamaica where he also met with key political leaders in the country at the weekend.

Bobi Wine was invited by local organisers of the annual two-day music festival in Jamaica founded in 1994 by Jamaican music producer and promoter, Mr Patrick George Anthony Barrett, aka, Tony Rebel.

Bobi Wine also met the country's key political leaders, including Prime Minister Andrew Holdness, singer Buju Banton and Dr Julius Garvey, a son of former civil rights activist Marcus Garvey.

Daily Monitor could not readily establish what Bobi Wine discussed with the Jamaican key political figures. But sources said their discussion included his bid to stand for president in 2021.

During his music performance on Saturday, Bobi Wine called on the Jamaican leaders and people to focus on Uganda as the political season draws close.

Appeal

"I want to see the people in Jamaica and the leaders of this country focus on Uganda as we go into the elections of 2021. I am calling you because I know you know what Ugandans are going through in terms of a failed democracy and the continued human rights and injustice," Bobi Wine said.

Mr David Rubongoya, the executive secretary of the People Power movement said the legislator is keen on need to increase youth and women leadership in African politics.

"Bobi Wine discusses different things with the several leaders he meets, especially possible solutions to counter authoritarian rule in Africa through political movements. But I don't think the details of the meetings like one on Sunday with the Prime Minster in Jamaica is for public consumption," Mr Rubongoya said.

Police blocked Bobi Wine from holding any music concerts in Uganda. In October last year, he said police had blocked 156 of his music concerts.

