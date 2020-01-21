Uganda: Court Martial Releases Top Police Officers in Kidnap Case

21 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Jalira Namyalo

Four police officers who have been in jail over kidnap of former bodyguard to Rwandan President were yesterday released on bail.

The General Court Martial at Makindye ordered the release of former commandant of Police Professional Standards Unit, Mr Joel Aguma, the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr James Magada, formerly attached to Police Flying Squad, and detective Corporal Amon Kwarisima, formerly attached to Crime Intelligence.

The court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti also ordered release of former Flying Squad commandant, Herbert Muhangi who was re-arrested last year, shortly after he had been released by court.

"Considering the relevant laws and the nature of the charges against the applicants/accused persons, the offences are bailable before this court. The sureties are substantial and they satisfactorily proved that they have fixed places of aboard," Gen Gutti said.

He also ordered that each of the accused persons' movement shall not go beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts during the bail period.

He released each of them on non-cash bail of Shs10m, each of their sureties executed a bond of Shs20m.

The suspects are supposed to report to the court registrar every fortnight and whenever required by court.

"Any breach of the conditions shall lead to automatic cancellation of the bail," Gen Gutti ruled.

Four of their colleagues remain on remand. They are Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Karuhanga Agasirwe, Sgt Abel Tumukunde and SPC Faisal Katende, formerly attached to Flying Squad, and Assistant Inspector of Police Benon Atwebembeire.

The group was jointly charged with two others; a Rwandan Rene Rutagungira and a Congolese Bahati Pacifique Mugenga.

However, the army court released Rutagungira and Mugenga last week after the prosecution withdrew charges against them. The suspects were charged with unlawful possession of four grenades and kidnap of Joel Mutabazi, a former bodyguard to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in 2013.

Mr Mutabazi was dubiously arrested in Uganda and extradited to Kigali where he was wanted by the State. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Rwanda.

Prosecution case

The state alleges that on October 25, 2013, at Kamengo in Mpigi District on Masaka Road, Mr Aguma, Mr Agasirwe Karuhanga, Mr Magada, Mr Atwebembeire, Mr Tumukunde, Mr Katende, Kwarisima, Rutangungira and Mugenga while in unlawful possession of firearms and grenades, ordinarily a monopoly of the defence forces, conveyed Joel Mutabazi without his consent to Rwanda government.

It is further alleged that on the same day, the accused conveyed one Jackson Kalemera, alias Ndinga, to Rwanda. Mutabazi, a former lieutenant in Mr Kagame's presidential guard was kidnapped in Kampala in 2013 and handed over to his home government which sentenced him to life imprisonment. Lt Mutabazi had fled to Uganda to escape political persecution at home.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.