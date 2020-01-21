Somalia: Puntland Police Urged Public to Cooperate With Security Agencies

21 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

32

tweet

Puntland police urged local residents in Bosaso to work with the security agencies after on Monday defused a bomb planted on a road in the town in northeastern Somalia.

The bomb was buried on a roadside in one of the suburbs in Bossaso town.

Bari region police Commissioner, Hussein Ali Mohamud who spoke to media said that the officers safely dismantled the bomb and were still inspecting the area for any other bombs.

"We managed to pull out and dismantled a bomb on the road which the public and private vehicles frequently use. We believe Al-Shabaab planted them to target the public," said Mohamud.

The police chief called on locals to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious items on the road.

"We urge the public to work with the security agencies. We need them to take part in improving the security of the town," he said.

The move comes barely a day after Jubbaland and Puntland leaders concluded three days meeting in the town.

Al-Shabaab has executed several assassinations and attacks in Port town in recent months.

The group whose fighters were defeated in battlefields have now diverted their missions to be hit and run attack.

The group has a base in Galgala ranges and frequently clashes with ISIS fighters in the area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.