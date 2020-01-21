Sudan - Protests Against Fuel Crisis

Khartoum, Nyala, El Obeid — Unprecedented fuel prices and long lines of vehicles at petrol stations led to demonstrations in Khartoum, El Obeid, Nyala and Port Sudan. Activists accused the deep state of causing the fuel crisis.

In Nyala, capital of South Darfur, vehicles lined up in long queues in front of petrol stations on Monday.

The owners of vehicles asserted that a gallon of petrol at the black market costs SDG 220 ($ 4.90*), compared to SDG 45 ($ 1) at the petrol stations. A gallon of diesel costs SDG 125 ($ 2.80) at the black market and SDG 35 ($ 0.8) at a petrol station.

Activists accused the deep state of causing the fuel crisis, because the security services specify the amount of fuel for each petrol station. That should be 1500 gallons a day. However, only 900 gallons are distributed each day, the activists said.

They further clarified that all the Sudanese Armed Force intelligence personnel were withdrawn from petrol stations and replaced them with the security services personnel. CHECK

Khartoum

On Monday, a large crowd of protestors marched to the Cabinet offices, protesting against the transportation and fuel crises. They also demanded swift measures to end corruption and the dismantling of the deep state.

The protesters raised banners and submitted a memorandum to the cabinet. Minister of Youth and Sports Walaa El Boushi received the memorandum and addressed the rally. She announced that all transportation must be under one umbrella CHECK. She will also appoint 900 young people from the resistance committees to monitor the petrol stations.

Khartoum witnessed a suffocating traffic crisis on Monday when the Sudanese Armed Forces closed the Kober Bridge. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that there was a massive deployment of army forces on the major intersections at the entrances of the bridges. Witnesses stated it was unclear why the army did this.

El Obeid

Activists in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, published videos on Monday, showing long lines of vehicles in front of the petrol stations waiting for fuel. They claim the fuel crisis in El Obeid already lasts five days.

Residents accused figures of the defunct regime and the deep state of causing the fuel crisis. "They own most of the city's petrol stations," a resident said.

Port Sudan

Students demonstrated against increased transportation tariffs in Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea state, for the second day.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

