Sudan - Army Kills Civilian in Kassala

Kassala — The Sudanese Armed Forces shot and killed a Kassala state resident they suspected to be a smuggler. In a separate incident, on Monday, shops, schools, and traffic were shutdown following circulated rumors that there would be riots on Monday morning.

The victim was driving to the area of El Gargaf in Wad El Helew locality on Monday, witnesses say. His death led to wildspread protests. In a meeting with the family of the deceased Brig Salim Harrash, the commander of the 11th Division in Khashm El Girba, explained that a unit was patrolling the border with Eritrea, when it met the deceased.

Harrash claimed that the commander of the patrol unit did not order to shoot the man. He said the patrol unit was placed under arrest. The soldier that shot the man has been sent to Khashm El Girba.

Demonstrators blocked the main roads and the highway in Kassala in a protest against the killing.

Witnesses told Dabanga Radio that protesters gathered in front of the hospital, waiting for the dead body.

El Geneina

All schools and shops were closed in El Geneina in West Darfur after rumours were circulated on Sunday that there would be riots and demonstrations throughout the city on Monday morning. The streets were empty.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the military deployed forces equipped with heavy machine guns and armoured vehicles throughout the city. Military helicopters were deployed as well.

Some shops re-opened in the afternoon.

Early January Radio Dabanga reported that more than 80 people were reportedly killed and at least 190 others injured in the tribal violence that broke out in El Geneina. At least 80,000 people have been affected. 8,111 families fled their homes. The El Geneina Crisis Committee, formed after the violent events, accused the West Darfur government of complicity.

