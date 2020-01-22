Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Risk Transfer Ban Over Salary Arrears

22 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

SC Kiyovu Football club have until March 31 to pay salary arrears owed to their former coach Andre Casa Mbungo or face a transfer ban.

When Mbungo joined Kiyovu in August 2017, the former AS Kigali coach was promised Rwf1.5 million as his monthly salary but a few months later, both parties amicably renegotiated and agreed to Rwf1 million salary after Kiyovu claimed they could not afford the money agreed in the initial contract.

However, the club failed to pay the renegotiated package and instead sacked their coach, something which he contested in a petition to Ferwafa.

"The club has not been in a healthy financial status for a while but, despite that, we have secured sponsorship and we will soon pay him some of the money. We are very committed to paying all of the arrears before March 31," Theodore Ntarindwa, the club's Vice President told Times Sport.

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) issued a notice on Monday night which gave the Mumena based club 60 days to pay up the money or face a transfer ban.

"(Kiyovu) shall be banned from registering any new players until the due amount is paid in a duration of 60 days," the Ferwafa statement said.

Last week, Tanzanian pay television company Azam TV agreed to sponsor Rwanda Premier League side SC Kiyovu to a tune of Rwf1132 million over the next four years.

It is the first time that a corporate company is sponsoring the Green Baggies who have long faced financial challenges.

