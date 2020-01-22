Rwanda: London's Kings College to Launch Civil Service Programme in Rwanda

22 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Kigali is set to host the Commonwealth Civil Service Training Programme by the prestigious International School of Government at Kings College London.

The programme will be launched in June this year during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

This was revealed by President Paul Kagame on Tuesday at the International School for Government at King's College in London as he spoke about Rwanda's transformation.

"I am pleased that the International School for Government at King's will launch a Commonwealth Civil Service Training Programme during CHOGM 2020 in Kigali. This is a very welcome offering, which Rwanda is happy to be associated with," Kagame said.

The New Times understands that the initiative will offer specialist courses and programmes for civil servants.

The aim of the programme is to build capacity for the growing civil service members in Rwanda and other Commonwealth members.

With increased interest and increasing demand for the civil service personnel, mid-level management of the Government departments being equipped with the knowledge and best practices, is expected to be key for Rwanda to maximise and efficiently manage this growing interest, demand and new relationships.

Sources familiar with the development say that the approach was deemed sustainable as opposed to always recruiting an external agency each time a capacity building initiative is needed.

Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states. Rwanda was in 2018 selected as host of the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in June 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

