Kenya: We Are Not Using BBI to Ascend to Power - ODM

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed claims that it is hiding behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to craft a 2022 power strategy aimed at popularising Raila Odinga.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday said that the party leader has not declared interest in vying for a post in the 2022 general election.

"We are not presently concerned with the politics of 2022, when the whistle is sounded we shall come out to boldly state our plan for the nation for purposes of the 2022 Election," Sifuna said in a statement.

Sifuna said, ODM just like other stakeholders, supports BBI for a "stronger nation and corruption-free country".

Sifuna further refuted accusations that they are after breaking Jubilee party.

Odinga has been accused by the Tanga Tanga wing of Jubilee party alied to Deputy President William Ruto, of planning to destabilize rock Jubilee from within ahead of 2022.

"ODM has no interest in the internal goings-on in the Jubilee party or its ultimate fate. We have our own house to build," Sifuna said.

DP Ruto and his allies have on several occasions accused ODM of hijacking the BBI report to further their political agenda by planning 2022 line-up and starting early campaigns.

The recent BBI meetings have caused jitters in the DPs camp, who are now questioning the BBI 'campaigns' yet no one is opposed to the document.