Kenya: Roselyn Akombe Retorts at Moses Kuria's Statement on Msando

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has reacted to a press conference held by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over the murder of the electoral agency's ICT boss Chris Msando.

Ms Akombe took to social media and stated Kenyans were not satisfied with what Mr Kuria had said about the murder and it was time justice prevailed.

Addressing the media in Parliament, Mr Kuria, who is serving a second term, threatened to sue anyone who linked him to the death of Mr Msando. But Ms Akombe does not agree with the legislator.

"To #moseskuria and your buddies: 'No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream'," she posted on her official Twitter account.

Mr Kuria, in a Facebook post last week, had threatened to spill beans over what really transpired and led to the death of Mr Msando.

However, his press conference focused more on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and he said that the government should stop intimidating other law makers.

Mr Msando was murdered in July 2018 and his death was linked to Mr Kuria after he took a photo of the deceased's vehicle.