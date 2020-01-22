Kenya: Did Sonko Wear Sh100k T-Shirt in Court?

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday set tongues wagging after he showed up in a Voi court with an exclusive 'Versace Tribute' t-shirt that is worth Sh99,000.

An original exclusive 'Versace Tribute' collection "Wild Baroque - SS 1992" retailed at between Sh75,000 ($750) to Sh99,000 ($995) which was a limited edititon at the time of launch in 2017. There are, however, other variations available online for As low as Sh5,000 ($50.)

During his dramatic arrest last month, the t-shirt which the embattled Governor wore was torn on the side and became a topic of discussion online because it was worth $531 which translates to Sh53,976, according to the current exchange rate. It was also from the Italian luxury fashion house Versace.

Sonko arrived in Voi, Taita-Taveta County, Tuesday morning where he was expected to face assault, resisting arrest and offensive conduct charges.

The Jubilee Governor, who is known for his trendy outfits, stood accused of assaulting Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub, who has since dropped the charges.

CORRUPTION CASE

Sonko is currently restricted from accessing his office pending the conclusion of his corruption case.

The governor is facing a Sh357 million graft charge on money laundering, receiving bribes and conflict of interest.

Earlier this month, Sonko petitioned the court to open his accounts because he was unable to financially support himself or his family.

His remarks came after the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) asked the court to freeze five of his accounts following claims of suspicious money transactions believed to be proceeds of crime "as a result of theft from Nairobi county government".

The flashy governor, known for openly splashing millions and wearing costly and ostentatious bling, said he was financially grounded and that he could not support himself or his family and cannot even draw his salary as governor.

Last year during an interview, Sonko claimed that he was worth more than the county's Sh38 billion annual budget.