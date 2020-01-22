Burkina Faso to 'Lightly' Arm Citizens After Terrorists Kill 36

Photo: U.S. Navy photo by MC2 (SW/AW) Evan Parker
Members of the Burkinabe honor guard (file photo).
21 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By VOA News

Burkina Faso's Parliament voted Tuesday to provide local volunteers with "light weapons" after a terrorist attack on two villages left 32 civilians dead.

No one has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack that the government blames on a "terrorist group."

"These repeated attacks on innocent civilians call for real cooperation between defense and security forces," a government statement said, as it called for a "frank collaboration" between civilians and security forces.

Suspected Islamic extremists attacked a market in the village of Nagraogo and burned it to the ground. Four others in Alamou village were also killed.

Militant attacks in what had been a relatively peaceful Burkina Faso have surged in recent months as Islamic insurgents spill across the borders from neighboring Mali and Niger.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Burkina Faso to Arm Citizens After Deadly Attack on Two Villages
Roadside Bomb in Burkina Faso Kills Children On Bus
Dozens Killed in Militant Attack in Burkina Faso
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Burkina Faso
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
UK's Boris Johnson Woos African Leaders at Investment Summit
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.