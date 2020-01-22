Kenya: Bandari Will Come Good, Vows Muhiddin

21 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Bandari caretaker coach Twahir Muhiddin is convinced that the team will overcome the poor form they currently are in and do better in upcoming matches.

The reigning Domestic Cup champions are having a tough season and are currently 11th in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with a paltry 18 points having played 18 matches.

They parted ways with coach Bernard Mwalala as a result of the poor performance this season and appointed Muhiddin to take charge until the end of the season.

Muhiddin has called for patience and support as he takes over at the Mombasa-based side.

"It is very normal in football to have some bad spell - we call them football cycles, you do well at times and then go for a long period posting bad results. The biggest hurdle now is getting the confidence back in the boys but that is the work of coaches, that is why we are employed so I am happy to play my part," he said.

"Before Brazil won the World Cup in 1994 they had gone for six consecutive world cups without winning and we all know that Brazil is crazy about football, you can imagine the pressure they were on. But they overcome that bad spell and Bandari too is not any different, we will soon be back where we belong."

Up next for Bandari is a game against KPL champions Gor Mahia in Nakuru on Saturday afternoon.

