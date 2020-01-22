Kenya: Jaguar Mocks Babu Owino With Mattress Donation to Industrial Area Prison

21 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Starehe Member of Parliament Jaguar appeared to mock his Embakasi East Counterpart Babu Owino's who is remanded at the Industrial Area Prison in Nairobi.

Jaguar said he had donated more than 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison since he says those in prison awaiting ruling of their cases also deserve to sleep comfortably.

He directly mentioned implying at Mr Owino who is currently being held at the Prison.

"Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe. I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases. My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses," wrote Jaguar. However, there were no heavy duty mattresses in the picture.

Mr Owino is accused of shooting Mr Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve and critically injuring him. On Monday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi remanded the youthful legislator until January 27 when the court will rule on whether he will be granted bail.

Babu and Jaguar share a love-hate relationship that has stemmed from their support for opposing candidates in the 2017 general election. While Jaguar supported President Uhuru Kenyatta, Owino backed ODM leader Raila Odinga. The two at one time exchanged blows in parliament due to their political differences.

FIGHTING HIM

Jaguar later apologised for his actions but an unapologetic Babu kept on his stance saying that he did not regret fighting the colleague.

After the scuffle in a show of solidarity with the Starehe MP, Owino showed up at Milimani Law Courts in June 2019 wearing a conical hat also known as an Asian rice hat.

At the time, Jaguar was facing charges of incitement over xenophobic remarks.

Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe. I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases. My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses #TuesdayMotivation

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved.

