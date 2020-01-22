Kenya: Justice Mumbi Ngugi Pulls Out of Sonko Case

21 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — High Court judge Justice Mumbi Ngugi has disqualified herself from hearing an application filed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, seeking to vary a magistrate's order barring him from accessing office until his corruption case is heard and determined.

The judge said that Sonko, in his application, has pointed that she will not be fair if allowed to hear and determine the application.

In the application, Sonko has sought for an order to have the file placed before Chief Justice David Maraga, to appoint a three-judge bench to hear the suit.

The file will now be placed before the Principal Lydia Achode for directions.

Sonko was arraigned on December 6, 2019 facing several counts in a Sh357 million scandal.

Sonko, who is out on a Sh15 million cash bail, was indicted alongside 17 others, including county employees and suppliers accused of playing roles in the scandal.

