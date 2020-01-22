Rwanda: Premier Bet Gives Away Motorbike and Laptops to Lucky Raffle Winners

Premier Bet, Rwanda's leading betting company, gave away a brand new motorbike and laptop to two lucky customers over the weekend.

The gifts were won in Premier Bet's End of Year Raffle, a competition on www.premierbet.rw that ran from December through to January, and saw hundreds of free prizes given out to Rwandans.

The final prize was the biggest, a brand new motorbike, snapped up by Kigali-based Jean-Baptiste Sewabeza. The laptop was won by Rugira Addis Kamanzi in Muhanga.

A spokesman for Premier Bet commented: "Our End of Year Raffle promotion turned out to be a big hit with our customers and the buzz around the shop today has been amazing. Seeing someone drive off with a new motorbike is very special indeed.

"The Raffle was designed to give back to our customers, after a great 2019 which saw us launch www.premierbet.rw in Rwanda. Hundreds of customers won prizes, from free bets to this motorcycle, with phones and laptops in between. We hope everyone enjoyed the raffle."

Premier Bet has plenty more opportunities to win on their website, www.premierbet.rw, with daily promotions and offers up for grabs.